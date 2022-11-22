NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $40.51.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
