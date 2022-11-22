Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 108,204 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,324,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $356.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth $74,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 321.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 439,491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nerdy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.