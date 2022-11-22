NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,953 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.97% of NetScout Systems worth $192,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

