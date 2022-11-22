New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.56, but opened at 3.70. New Found Gold shares last traded at 3.70, with a volume of 1,767 shares changing hands.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.61.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.