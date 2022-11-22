New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

New World Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

About New World Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

