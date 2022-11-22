New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. New World Development has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
