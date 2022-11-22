NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.