NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

