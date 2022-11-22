Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $16,281.51 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 2,501 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $16,281.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,263.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nicholas Financial Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 28.78 and a quick ratio of 28.78. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Featured Stories
