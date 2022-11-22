NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NYSE NI opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

