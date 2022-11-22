Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,940 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Noah worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,701. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

