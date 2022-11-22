Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.90. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $752 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.