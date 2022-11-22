Noked Israel Ltd Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Pool comprises 5.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.18% of Pool worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $324.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,658. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $579.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

