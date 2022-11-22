Noked Israel Ltd Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.19.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $325.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.