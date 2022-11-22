Noked Israel Ltd Purchases 134,200 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the quarter. ICL Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,616,000 after buying an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter.

ICL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

