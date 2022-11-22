Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $66,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.19. 9,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

