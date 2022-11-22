Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Northeast Bank stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

