Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

