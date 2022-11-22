Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 342974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.29 ($0.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.65.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

