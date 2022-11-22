Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 198.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

