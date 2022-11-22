NSUR COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $37,545.62 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.72 or 0.28785538 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.