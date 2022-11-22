nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.97

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 48015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

