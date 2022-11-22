NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 602,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,546,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

