NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.