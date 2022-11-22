NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,546,828. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

