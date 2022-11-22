Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,880 shares.The stock last traded at 1.68 and had previously closed at 1.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.08.
Oatly Group Trading Down 10.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of 3.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
