Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,880 shares.The stock last traded at 1.68 and had previously closed at 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.08.

Oatly Group Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of 3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Oatly Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

