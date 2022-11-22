Oatly Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 25,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,698% compared to the typical volume of 1,408 call options.

Oatly Group Stock Down 7.4 %

OTLY stock traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.70. 116,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.78 and a fifty-two week high of 10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oatly Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.08.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

