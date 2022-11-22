OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.97

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 19242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of OLO

About OLO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.