OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.47

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 39403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares in the company, valued at $389,088,187.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,250. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

