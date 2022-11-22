OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,607 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. 22,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.