OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Yum China makes up about 6.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,402. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

