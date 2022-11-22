Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96,760 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,040.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

