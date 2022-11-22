O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $846.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $759.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $852.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.