Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
