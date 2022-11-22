OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $55.77 million and $709,212.77 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

