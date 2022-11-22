Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.10 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006358 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $289.22 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

