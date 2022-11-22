Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,918 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $589,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,134. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $890.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,903 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

