PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.78

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.78 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 7368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 458.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.