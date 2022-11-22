Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -345.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

