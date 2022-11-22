PancakeSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.79 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00023018 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $530.02 million and approximately $29.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 345,337,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,734,502 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

