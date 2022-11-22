Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,653 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 10.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SEA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SEA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in SEA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 78,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,487. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $312.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEA

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

