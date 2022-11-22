Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $948.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $948.30 million and $5.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013646 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
