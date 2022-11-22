Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.78 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00013282 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
