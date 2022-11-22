Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $947.61 million and $5.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001320 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

