Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $947.61 million and $5.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001320 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000618 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00013249 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
