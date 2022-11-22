Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $390.13 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $315.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $470.10.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

