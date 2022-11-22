PayPal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 156,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 122,887 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. 911,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,635. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

