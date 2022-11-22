Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.33. Paysafe shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 11,027 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Paysafe Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,579,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $4,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1,871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

