Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.33. Paysafe shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 11,027 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.
Paysafe Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
