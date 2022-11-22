Performance Food Group (PFGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/15/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $68.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $72.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
PFGC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 10,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
