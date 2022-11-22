Performance Food Group (PFGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $68.00.

11/14/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $72.00.

11/9/2022 – Performance Food Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/20/2022 – Performance Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Performance Food Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Performance Food Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 10,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

