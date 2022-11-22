Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 15188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

