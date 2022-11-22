Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 900,503 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

