Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 900,503 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
