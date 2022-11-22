Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($8.40) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $731.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $6.67 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

